公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 23:44 BJT

BRIEF-Deere & Co sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60/share

Aug 31 Deere & Co

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

