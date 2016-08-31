BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says renewed its partnership with NCAA

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
* Buffalo Wild Wings -Says renewed its partnership with ncaa
* Buffalo Wild Wings -Partnership with NCAA is through a joint agreement with Turner Sports and CBS Sports Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.