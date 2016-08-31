版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 00:02 BJT

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says renewed its partnership with NCAA

Aug 31 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings -Says renewed its partnership with ncaa

* Buffalo Wild Wings -Partnership with NCAA is through a joint agreement with Turner Sports and CBS Sports Source text for Eikon:

