公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 00:35 BJT

BRIEF-Philip Morris International -entered into an agreement to extend term of its existing $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, dated as of Oct. 1, 2015

Aug 31 Philip Morris International

* Philip Morris International-entered into an agreement to extend term of its existing $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, dated as of oct. 1, 2015

* Philip Morris International-extension agreement extends expiration date of credit agreement from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021 - SEC filing Source:bit.ly/2bJwtqc

