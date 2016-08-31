BRIEF-Philip Morris International -entered into an agreement to extend term of its existing $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, dated as of Oct. 1, 2015

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Philip Morris International
* Philip Morris International-entered into an agreement to extend term of its existing $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, dated as of oct. 1, 2015
* Philip Morris International-extension agreement extends expiration date of credit agreement from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021 - SEC filing Source:bit.ly/2bJwtqc
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.