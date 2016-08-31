BRIEF-The Mangrove Partners Fund, L.P. reports less than 1 pct stake in Fifth Street Asset Management

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* The Mangrove Partners Fund, L.P. reports less than 1 pct stake in Fifth Street Asset Management as of August 29, 2016
* The Mangrove Partners Fund, L.P. had previously reported a 7.9 pct stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of August 29, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2c0FAEZ Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.