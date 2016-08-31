版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 01:21 BJT

BRIEF-Biogen says Nature publishes results from phase 1B study of Aducanumab

Aug 31 Biogen Inc:

* Nature publishes results from pre-clinical research and phase 1B study of Biogen's investigational Alzheimer's disease treatment Aducanumab

* Dose-Dependent reduction of Amyloid- plaque observed in pre-clinical research replicated in phase 1B study in prodromal, mild Alzheimer's patients

* Dependent slowing of clinical decline Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐