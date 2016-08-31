版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四

BRIEF-Galway Gold says hired law firm to explore alternatives to recover investment in Vetas gold-silver project

Aug 31 Galway Gold Inc

* Hired law firm arrieta, mantilla & associates to explore alternatives to recover investment in vetas gold-silver project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

