公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四

BRIEF-SolarCity responds to decision by public utilities commissioner

Aug 31 Solarcity Corp

* Solarcity responds to decision by public utilities commissioner

* "solarcity fully expects nevada solar customers to be grandfathered"

* Responds to nevada public utilities commissioner excluding co from participating in case related to residential rooftop nevada solar customers

* "fully support immediate grandfathering of all existing rooftop solar customers in nevada" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

