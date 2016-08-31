版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日

BRIEF-EJF Capital LLC reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Atlantic Coast Financial

Aug 31 Atlantic Coast Financial Corp

* EJF Capital LLC reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Atlantic Coast Financial Corp as of August 25 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2c4Vjl3 Further company coverage:

