2016年 9月 1日

BRIEF-Monsanto board member William Parfet submits resignation - SEC Filing

Aug 31 Monsanto Co :

* On August 31, 2016, William U. Parfet submitted his resignation from board of directors

* Board has elected to not immediately fill vacancy on board arising as a result of Mr. Parfet's resignation - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2bSWAfU) Further company coverage:

