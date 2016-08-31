版本:
BRIEF-BankUnited to appoint Rajinder Singh as CEO

Aug 31 BankUnited Inc

* Says Rajinder P. Singh to become president and CEO effective January 1, 2017

* Bankunited announces senior executive management succession

* John A. Kanas to continue to serve as chairman of board of directors

* Thomas M. Cornish to become chief operating officer effective January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

