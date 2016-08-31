版本:
BRIEF-Unique Fabricating files for stock shelf of up to $50 mln

Aug 31 Unique Fabricating Inc

* Files for stock shelf of up to $50 million - SEC filing

* In addition, selling stockholder, may offer up to $1.44 million shares of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

