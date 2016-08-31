版本:
BRIEF-Rollins acquires Scientific Pest Management in Australia

Aug 31 Rollins Inc

* Acquires scientific pest management in australia

* Company will continue to operate as Scientific Pest Management

* Will work closely with Allpest, Statewide and Murray to deliver services to key customer relationships throughout Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

