版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Dollar Tree enters into amendment no. 3 to credit agreement

Aug 31 Dollar Tree Inc

* On August 30, 2016, entered into amendment no. 3 to credit agreement

* Third amendment reduced applicable interest rate margin with respect to company's term loan a facility - SEC filing

* Total amount borrowed under amended credit agreement is unchanged from total amount borrowed under existing credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐