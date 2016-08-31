BRIEF-Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants notifies customers of payment card incident

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
* Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants notifies customers of payment card incident
* Received report on July 15, 2016 of unauthorized charges occurring on payment cards after they had been used by guests at restaurant
* Investigation shows malware installed on servers that processed payment cards used at restaurants of some hotels
* Immediately began to investigate report and hired cyber security firms to examine payment card processing system
* Resolved issue, continue to work with cyber security firms
* Incident involved cards used at certain restaurants and hotel front desks from February 16, 2016 to July 7, 2016
* Malware found track data containing card number, expiration date;in small number of cases malware may have found track with cardholder name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
