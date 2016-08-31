版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-GSK Consumer Healthcare announces Flonase allergy relief for OTC use in Canada

Aug 31 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* GSK Consumer Healthcare - Approval of flonase allergy relief for over the counter use in Canada

* GSK Consumer Healthcare - Flonase allergy relief will be available over the counter in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐