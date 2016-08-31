版本:
BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices says Kraft Heinz set to join S&P 100

Aug 31 S&P Dow Jones Indices

* Kraft heinz set to join s&p 100; charter communications to join s&p 500

* Charter communications inc will replace emc in the s&p 500 after the close of trading on september 7.

* Kraft heinz company will replace emc corp in the s&p 100 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

