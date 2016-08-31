版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Fortress Paper announces normal course issuer bid

Aug 31 Fortress Paper Ltd

* Fortress Paper announces normal course issuer bid

* Fortress Paper Ltd says on september 6, 2016, may commence making purchases up to a maximum of 1.1 million of its 14.8 million outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐