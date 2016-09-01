BRIEF-CFT H1 operating profit down at 34.2 mln Swiss francs

Sept 1 CFT :

* H1 consolidated revenue of 425.2 million Swiss francs ($432.51 million) against 426.6 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2015, down 1.6 pct in constant currencies

* H1 operating profit for the period was 34.2 million Swiss francs compared with 35.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2015, a decrease of 4.4 pct in constant currencies

* H1 net profit was 31.2 million Swiss francs compared with 25.0 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2015 with a group share of 29.4 million Swiss francs against 21.8 million Swiss francs in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2bEF2nz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9831 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)