BRIEF-CFT H1 operating profit down at 34.2 mln Swiss francs

Sept 1 CFT :
* H1 consolidated revenue of 425.2 million Swiss francs
($432.51 million) against 426.6 million Swiss francs in the
first half of 2015, down 1.6 pct in constant currencies
* H1 operating profit for the period was 34.2 million Swiss
francs compared with 35.9 million Swiss francs in the first half
of 2015, a decrease of 4.4 pct in constant currencies
* H1 net profit was 31.2 million Swiss francs compared with
25.0 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2015 with a group
share of 29.4 million Swiss francs against 21.8 million Swiss
francs in 2015
Source text - bit.ly/2bEF2nz
