BRIEF-Gategroup Holding H1 revenue up 13 pct at CHF 1.6 billion

Sept 1 Gategroup Holding AG :
* H1 revenue at constant currency up 13.1 pct year over year
to 1,600.1 million Swiss francs ($1.63 billion) for first half
2016, with organic volume growth at 6.7 pct
* Significant acceleration in first half 2016 EBITDA, from
29.8 million Swiss francs last year to 77.9 million Swiss francs
at constant currency
* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders reported of
18.3 million francs. Free cash flow improved by 30.4 million
francs year over year
($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)