版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 13:36 BJT

BRIEF-Eurofins scientific acquires VRL Laboratories in U.S.

Sept 1 Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Eurofins expands its clinical diagnostic footprint with the acquisition of VRL Laboratories in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐