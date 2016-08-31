版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四

BRIEF-AstraZeneca announces results from SYMBICORT study

Aug 31 AstraZeneca Plc

* SYMBICORT demonstrated comparable risk of serious asthma-related events and lower risk of asthma exacerbations compared to Budesonide alone

* Shared results with FDA and will soon be discussing next steps in line with post-marketing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

