BRIEF-Cowen says estimated unaudited amount of AUM was about $12.5 bln as of August 1

Aug 31 Cowen Group Inc

* As of August 1, 2016, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $12.5 billion, a net decrease of about$0.49 billion since July 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

