BRIEF-Interactive says upon termination of merger agreement, co to pay parent fee of $43 mln

Aug 31 Interactive Intelligence Group

* Upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, co to pay parent termination fee of $43 million

* Merger agreement provides parent to pay co reverse termination fee of $86 million under specified circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

