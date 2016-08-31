BRIEF-Serinus Energy says CEO Timothy Elliott to retire

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Serinus Energy Inc
* Timothy Elliott, president and CEO, and Jock Graham, executive vice president and chief operations officer are retiring effective August 31
* Jeffrey Auld has been appointed as new chief executive office effective August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
