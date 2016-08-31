版本:
BRIEF-Serinus Energy says CEO Timothy Elliott to retire

Aug 31 Serinus Energy Inc

* Timothy Elliott, president and CEO, and Jock Graham, executive vice president and chief operations officer are retiring effective August 31

* Jeffrey Auld has been appointed as new chief executive office effective August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

