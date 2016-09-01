版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 12:21 BJT

BRIEF-Baidu USA-California Department of Motor Vehicles issues company Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit, allowing company to test autonomous driving technologies in state

Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* Baidu USA - California Department Of Motor Vehicles issues company Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit, allowing company to test autonomous driving technologies in state.

* Baidu USA - "We will start testing our autonomous driving technologies on public roads very soon in California"

* Baidu USA -"Baidu has already built a strong team in Silicon Valley to develop autonomous driving technologies"

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐