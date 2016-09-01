BRIEF-Baidu USA-California Department of Motor Vehicles issues company Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit, allowing company to test autonomous driving technologies in state

GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Baidu USA - California Department Of Motor Vehicles issues company Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit, allowing company to test autonomous driving technologies in state.
* Baidu USA - "We will start testing our autonomous driving technologies on public roads very soon in California"
* Baidu USA -"Baidu has already built a strong team in Silicon Valley to develop autonomous driving technologies"
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
HONG KONG, Jan 16 Morgan Stanley has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.