版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica says 85.6 pct of Relypsa shares tendered

Sept 1 Galenica AG :

* 38,673,841 shares of Relypsa were tendered until now, corresponding to 85.6 percent of shares Source text - bit.ly/2bDw9MG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐