BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp. announces agreement for the indirect sale of the Franworks trademarks and rights to Cara Operations Limited

Sept 1 Diversified Royalty Corp
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces agreement for the
indirect sale of the Franworks trademarks and rights to Cara
Operations Limited
* Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says deal for $90.0 million
* Diversified Royalty Corp. - Agreement part of larger deal
whereby Cara Operations Limited agreed with OJFG to buy majority
control of OJFG for $93.0 million
* Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says $90.0 million of cara's
$93.0 million investment in OJFG will be used to fund
acquisition of FW rights by OJFG
* Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says upon deal closing Cara
will control OJFG and will therefore indirectly own and control
FW rights
* Diversified Royalty Corp. - Says dividend will use $15
million of cash proceeds from sale of FW rights to extinguish
term debt
* Diversified Royalty Corp.- Terms of sale agreement were
reviewed and recommended for approval by a special committee of
board of directors of dividend
* Diversified Royalty Corp.- Dividend board of directors
will re-evaluate its dividend policy upon completion of
transactions contemplated under sale agreement
* Diversified Royalty Corp.- Says at present, dividend board
has no intention to amend amount of dividend's current monthly
dividend
