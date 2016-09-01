版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Organigram enters agreement with TGS international

Sept 1 Organigram Holdings Inc :

* Says entered into an exclusive product development and distribution agreement with TGS International, llc

* Agreement will provide for consulting services related to development and operation of a commercial scale cannabis extracts production

* Says agreement includes exclusive licensing in Canada of over 225 unique cannabis products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐