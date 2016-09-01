版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-Kamada and Kedrion seek FDA approval of human rabies immunoglobulin

Sept 1 Kamada Ltd

* Kamada and Kedrion seek FDA approval of human rabies immunoglobulin as a post-exposure treatment

* Companies planning for decision from FDA in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐