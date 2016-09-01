版本:
BRIEF-Vectrus Inc says government did not select company's contract proposal

Sept 1 Vectrus Inc

* Government did not select company's contract proposal to provide logistics support services in Kuwait and Qatar

* At this time, company is not revising its financial guidance for year ending Dec. 31, 2016

* Says APS-5 contracts contributed $93 million of revenue through June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

