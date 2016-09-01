版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-GTX Inc says size of board increased to seven directors from six - SEC filing

Sept 1 GTX Inc

* GTX Inc says board of directors increased size of board from six to seven directors - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bUUwnO ) Further company coverage:

