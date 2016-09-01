版本:
BRIEF-Achaogen completes patient enrollment in Phase 3 EPIC clinical trial of Plazomicin

Sept 1 Achaogen Inc :

* Says Achaogen completes patient enrollment in Phase 3 EPIC clinical trial of Plazomicin

* Expects to report top-line results from both epic and care clinical trials early in Q1 of 2017

* Goal of submitting Plazomicin NDA in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

