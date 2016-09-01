版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-eHi Car Services announces up to US$150 mln syndicated loan facilities

Sept 1 eHi Car Services Ltd

* eHi Car Services announces up to US$150 million syndicated loan facilities

* Says initial facility of US$110 million and a greenshoe facility of up to US$40 million

* Says loan facilities have a three-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐