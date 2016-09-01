版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Clean Diesel Technologies converted about $8.9 mln in indebtedness into common stock

Sept 1 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc :

* Says successfully converted approximately $8.9 million in total indebtedness into shares of CDTI's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐