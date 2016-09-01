版本:
BRIEF-Navigant acquires Dymedex Consulting to expand life sciences practice

Sept 1 Navigant Consulting Inc

* Navigant acquires Dymedex consulting to expand its life sciences practice and overall capabilities in medical technology

* Dymedex team, including Joseph Galatowitsch and Ross Meisner, will join Navigant Life Sciences practice within company's healthcare segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

