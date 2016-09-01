版本:
BRIEF-Finland's Kone buys elevator firm in New York

Sept 1 Kone Oyj

* says has acquired the business of City Elevator Company in New York City

* says acquisition adds depth and talent to Kone's service, repair, modernization and new installation business in the area Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

