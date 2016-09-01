版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Poet Technologies says files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln

Sept 1 Poet Technologies Inc

* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million with U.S. Sec - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2bFYdNA] Further company coverage:

