BRIEF-Campbell Soup CEO says made changes to Campbell Fresh management

Sept 1 Campbell Soup Co

* CEO on conf call- Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus drinks accounts for about 15% of Bolthouse business

* CEO - made major organizational changes under Campbell Fresh, several senior mangers no longer with co, including president of Bolthouse

* CEO - our examination into recall identified our manufacturing equipment and process as primary cause of spoilage

* CEO - Protein Plus production hasn't returned to pre-recall levels due to new operating procedures put in place

* CEO - expect supply of Bolthouse Protein Plus will be impacted through end of calendar year 2016

* CEO - farms operation harvested carrots prematurely, resulting in smaller carrots which led to customer dissatisfaction , loss of business

* Will take time to regain lost carrot business, now expect FY2017 carrot sales to be comparable to 2016 rather than benefiting from recovery from last year's issues

* Expect Campbell Fresh sales to be down in 1st half of fy2017

* Expect soup business to grow in fy2017

* Have bolstered Campbell Fresh leadership team by adding more senior finance, human resources and sales executives

* Have strengthened integration and oversight of the Campbell Fresh supply chain