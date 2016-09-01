版本:
BRIEF-Deere & Co amends and restates company's bylaws to implement proxy access

Sept 1 Deere & Co :

* Amended and restated company's bylaws to implement proxy access

* Amended bylaws to permit stockholders, owning 3% or more of shares continuously for 3 yrs to nominate candidates upto greater of 2 individuals or 20% of board Source text - bit.ly/2chFrhj Further company coverage:

