公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四

BRIEF-Fitch Potashcorp/Agrium merger talks highlight distribution

Sept 1 Fitch Ratings :

* Consolidation in sector is being driven by low valuations,synergies and longer term growth prospects

* Believe Potash prices have bottomed with curtailed production,price appreciation could be modest through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

