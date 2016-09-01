版本:
BRIEF-Barclays announces reduction in investor fees on BCM ETNS

Sept 1 Barclays PLC

* Barclays announces reduction in investor fees on BCM ETNS

* Says investor fee rate applicable to etns is being reduced by 0.15 pct per year

* Says change is effective from September 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

