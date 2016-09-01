BRIEF-Enbridge - Enbridge Energy Partners L.P and Marathon Petroleum form new JV

Sept 1 Enbridge
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. and co announced today that
EEP and Marathon Petroleum Corporation have formed a new joint
venture
* JV entered into an agreement to acquire a 49 percent
equity interest in holding company that owns 75 percent of the
Bakken pipeline system
* Bakken pipeline system purchased from an affiliate of
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. and Sunoco Logistics Partners
L.P.
* EEP, Marathon Petroleum would indirectly hold 75 percent
and 25 percent, respectively, of JV's 49 percent interest in
holding co of Bakken pipeline
* Purchase price of EEP's effective 27.6 percent interest in
the system is US$1.5 billion
* Purchased system consists of the Dakota Access Pipeline
("DAPL") and the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline ("ETCO")
projects
Source - bit.ly/2c3LdT7