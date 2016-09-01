版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四

BRIEF-Vimpelcom says European Commission approves CK Hutchison, Vimpelcom JV

Sept 1 Vimpelcom Ltd

* European commission approves CK Hutchison, Vimpelcom JV that will own and operate their telecommunications businesses in Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

