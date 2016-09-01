版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon says will deploy CAT M1 LTE network technology for IOT

Sept 1 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon will deploy long-awaited CAT M1 LTE network technology for IOT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

