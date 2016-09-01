BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics presents Phase 1 data and highlights ongoing Phase 2 study of VK5211

Sept 1 Viking Therapeutics Inc

* Viking Therapeutics presents Phase 1 data and highlights ongoing Phase 2 study of VK5211 at 5th Fragility Fracture Network Global Congress 2016

* Currently expects to complete Phase 2 trial in Q2 of 2017

* Treatment with VK5211 was shown to be well tolerated in study

* No serious adverse events were reported and all subjects received all planned doses of VK5211