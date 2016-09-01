版本:
BRIEF-Post Holdings to acquire National Pasteurized Eggs

Sept 1 Post Holdings Inc :

* Post Holdings to acquire National Pasteurized Eggs

* Post Holdings Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Upon completion of acquisition, NPE will be combined with Post's existing Michael Foods egg business

* Post Holdings Inc says anticipates completing acquisition early in its Q1 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

