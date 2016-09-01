版本:
BRIEF-Medicure FDA approves new Aggrastat product format

Sept 1 Medicure Inc

* FDA approves new AGGRASTAT product format

* Commercial release of bolus vial will take place at beginning of Q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

