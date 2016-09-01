版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Danaos Corp receives notice that counterparty has entered into court receivership

Sept 1 Danaos Corp

* Danaos Corporation receives notice that counterparty has entered into court receivership

* Notice that Hanjin Shipping Co. Ltd. has filed for receivership with Seoul Central District Court and requested that court freeze its assets

* Danaos currently charters eight of its vessels to Hanjin on long term, fixed rate time charters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

