公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Biocept expands Chinese patent protection covering key technologies

Sept 1 Biocept Inc :

* Biocept expands Chinese patent protection covering key technologies for circulating tumor cell capture and analysis used in liquid biopsy tests

* Grant of a Chinese patent entitled, methods and reagents for signal amplification. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

