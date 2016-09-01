版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Ampliphi secondary offering of upto $10 mln shares of common stock

Sept 1 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp :

* Secondary offering of upto $10 million shares of common stock - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2bMiBLW) Further company coverage:

